Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth $11,023,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SJW Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

