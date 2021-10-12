Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

