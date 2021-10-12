Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

