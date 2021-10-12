Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

