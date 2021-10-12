Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $92.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.