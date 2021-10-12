Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

