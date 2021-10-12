Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

