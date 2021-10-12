Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,591 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

