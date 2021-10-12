Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

