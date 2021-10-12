Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $325.20 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

