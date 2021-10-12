Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 66,636 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

