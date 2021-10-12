Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 80,547 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,547 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,387,000.

BCX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

