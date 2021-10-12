Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,944 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,944 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

