Project Pai (PAI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $367,641.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $367,641.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00098165 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000119 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,780,738,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,647,449 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

