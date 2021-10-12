Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Reduced by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785,300 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 16.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.98% of Prologis worth $2,640,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,807. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

