Prometeus Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Prometeus has a market cap of $291.35 million and $14.22 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $17.71 or 0.00031524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00216051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00093448 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

