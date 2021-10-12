ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. Research analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

