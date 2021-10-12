ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

