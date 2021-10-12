ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

