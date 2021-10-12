ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

CF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

