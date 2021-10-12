ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

