ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after acquiring an additional 276,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $170.72 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

