ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Shares of CE opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.