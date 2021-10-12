ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,866 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

