ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 971.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.16.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $286.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.20. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.