ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $276.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

