ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,506 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $70,400,000 after acquiring an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

STX opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.