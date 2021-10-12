ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,454 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last 90 days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

