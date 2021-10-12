ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 687 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO opened at $718.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $777.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

