ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $81,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

