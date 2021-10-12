ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.