ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.22. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

