ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

