ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NYSE:VMC opened at $171.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

