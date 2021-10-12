ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after acquiring an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 374,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,576,000 after buying an additional 347,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

NYSE:RSG opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $127.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

