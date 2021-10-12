ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.59 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $1,438,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,877 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,211. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

