ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 29.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.