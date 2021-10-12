ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

