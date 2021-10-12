ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.