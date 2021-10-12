ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 115.6% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

