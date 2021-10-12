ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waters by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,227,000 after buying an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $201.79 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

