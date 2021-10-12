ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,911.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX stock opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $220.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

