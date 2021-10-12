ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

