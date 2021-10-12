ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,432,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

