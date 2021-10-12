ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

