ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $193.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.