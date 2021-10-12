ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after purchasing an additional 339,146 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

AIZ opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

