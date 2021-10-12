ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.44 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.96. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

