ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $377.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,180 shares of company stock worth $74,923,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

