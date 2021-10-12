ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

